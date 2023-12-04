Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan event assures people that govt will meet their treatment cost

Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan event, assures people that govt will meet their treatment cost

Updated on: 04 December,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Gorakhpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The chief minister, who met about 300 people on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, directed officials to prepare an estimate of the treatment costs of those seeking financial help and make it available to the government so that the funds could be released soon

Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan event, assures people that govt will meet their treatment cost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Pic/X@myogioffice

Listen to this article
Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan event, assures people that govt will meet their treatment cost
x
00:00

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured people at his 'Janata Darshan' programme seeking financial help for treatment of different ailments that his government will meet their treatment cost, according to an official release, reported news agency PTI.


The chief minister, who met about 300 people on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, directed officials to prepare an estimate of the treatment costs of those seeking financial help and make it available to the government so that the funds could be released soon, reported PTI.


Instructing the officials to address the issues related to people with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention and ensure satisfactory solutions, he said the government will ensure effective solutions to every problem and negligence on the part of officials to resolve them will not be tolerated, reported PTI.


Assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure, the chief minister asked officials to take strict legal action against people involved in encroaching on people's land and properties and exploiting the weak, reported PTI.

He also directed officials to ensure transparent and impartial disposal of matters related to revenue and police, the release added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that the people of the country will form a BJP government in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, reported ANI.

"It is evident that the people have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people have accepted his development model, his schemes designated for the welfare of the poor, and his efforts to establish the image of the country on the global stage," CM Yogi told reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, reported ANI.

"Today, our government got repeated in Madhya Pradesh. Also, we achieved a massive victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is now clear that the people of the country will form the BJP's government in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," he added, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yogi adityanath uttar pradesh gorakhpur india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK