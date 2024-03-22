Breaking News
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Grecia Munoz Who is she
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Grecia Munoz. Who is she?

Updated on: 22 March,2024 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This is Goyal’s second marriage. His first marriage was with Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi

Photo Courtesy: Official Instagram handles

Zomato has again attracted attention amidst its ongoing ‘pure veg fleet’ controversy, however now for a different reason. The CEO of the food delivery app, Deepinder Goyal married Grecia Munoz earlier this year. The wedding is said to have taken place a month ago. 


This is Goyal’s second marriage. His first marriage was with Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi. Both Goyal and Joshi were in the same department - mathematics and computing. In an interview with Forbes India, Goyal shared about how he had chased his ex-wife for six months. He stated that they would often spend time in the labs. He also revealed that he hung out with Joshi hoping that she would eventually develop a liking towards him. The two got married in 2007.


Goyal at 41 is the founder and CEO of Zomato which is headquartered in Gurugram. He started the company in 2008 from his apartment. Initially, the food delivery company was called Foodiebay. The CEO is one of the most popular personalities in the startup ecosystem of India. 


Grecia Munoz is a mexican model. As mentioned in her Instagram bio, Munoz was born in Mexico and according to her latest post on the platform, she calls Delhi her new home. Sharing a few pictures from Delhi, Munoz captioned the post as, ‘Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home.’

Munoz is an established fashion model and has won the Metropolitan Fashion Week in 20222. Now, the model is now an entrepreneur too. She owns her startup in the luxury consumer products space. 

As reported in HT.com, the newly married couple returned from their honeymoon in February. Both Goyal and Munoz have not made any announcement of their marriage on their social media handles. 

Goyal was born and raised in Punjab. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the mastermind behind Zomato. The food delivery company is one of the world's leading food delivery and restaurant discovery platforms. The success of Zomato has also made him one of India’s wealthiest persons.  

