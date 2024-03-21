Turkish to Pistachio Fried Figs Cream Cheese Kunafa: Bring an innovative twist to this Ramadan special dessert

With the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Mid-day.com spoke to chefs who share nuances of preparing the perfect Kunafa, its various kinds, and how we can add a unique twist to this iftar delight

Kunafa is believed to have originated in the city of Nablus, Palestine. Photo Courtesy: ITC Grand Central

Kunafa, a Middle-Eastern dish, is believed to have originated in Palestine. The dish is made from shredded phyllo or semolina dough, layered with a sweet cheese filli To experiment with Kunafa beyond the classic version, one can try incorporating different

Among the many things that Ramadan is known for, iftar special meals and special Ramadan delicacies are a major attraction for all. From kebabs, and biryanis to kheer, food is relished during the holy month of Ramadan like no other festival.