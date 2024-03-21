Turkish to Pistachio Fried Figs Cream Cheese Kunafa: Bring an innovative twist to this Ramadan special dessert

With the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Mid-day.com spoke to chefs who share nuances of preparing the perfect Kunafa, its various kinds, and how we can add a unique twist to this iftar delight
Kunafa is believed to have originated in the city of Nablus, Palestine. Photo Courtesy: ITC Grand Central
Key Highlights
- Kunafa, a Middle-Eastern dish, is believed to have originated in Palestine.
- The dish is made from shredded phyllo or semolina dough, layered with a sweet cheese filli
- To experiment with Kunafa beyond the classic version, one can try incorporating different
Among the many things that Ramadan is known for, iftar special meals and special Ramadan delicacies are a major attraction for all. From kebabs, and biryanis to kheer, food is relished during the holy month of Ramadan like no other festival.