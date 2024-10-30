The Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, announces extensive preparations for this year's Deepotsav, marking a special occasion following the consecration of Ram Lalla, with plans for world record attempts to light 2.5 million diyas.

Ayodhya Diwali will feature a world record attempt to light over 2.5 million diyas. Over 30,000 volunteers are expected to assist with the festivities across 55 ghats. A communal aarti involving more than 1,100 participants will take place on Saryu Ghat.

As the festival of Diwali approaches, the Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed his delight, noting that this year’s Deepotsav is particularly special due to the recent consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. He assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure devotees experience a smooth darshan.

“This Deepotsav is special as it is being celebrated following the consecration of Ram Lalla. All preparations have been made for the darshan of Ram Lalla and the Deepotsav celebrations. We have ensured that none of the devotees face any issues during darshan. Today, all the ‘shirngars’ of Ram Lalla have been completed,” stated Acharya Satyendra Das. The Diwali festival will take place on 31st October.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited everyone to join in the grand festivities, which include a world record attempt to light over 2.5 million diyas in Ayodhya during Deepotsav. This event aims to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of diyas lit simultaneously.

In addition to the diya-lighting record, another attempt will take place during the festival aarti, where over 1,100 participants will join together for the largest aarti at Saryu Ghat. Deepotsav, a five-day celebration, marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of the city, which attracts millions of devotees and tourists.

More than 30,000 volunteers will assist with the world record attempts, which will take place across 55 ghats in Ayodhya. Areas including New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya will feature prominently in the celebrations. Key figures such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Culture and Tourism Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are expected to attend the event.

A 30-member team from the Guinness Book of World Records arrived on Tuesday to oversee the preparations for Deepotsav. Nischal Barot, the team leader, shared, “This is the seventh Deepotsav, but this year is unique as it is the first since the Ram Mandir has been built. This year, we aim to achieve two records: one for the largest number of people performing the Saryu Aarti and another for lighting 2.5 million diyas.”

Moreover, a Shobha Yatra will take place today, featuring artists from around six countries and 16 Indian states, along with 18 tableaus showcasing Ayodhya's rich culture. The government has also launched a virtual initiative titled ‘Ek Diya Ram ke naam’ through the Divya Ayodhya app, further enhancing the festival’s appeal.

Ayodhya has undergone significant transformations in recent years, with increased tourism and development. The excitement is evident as local businesses flourish with the influx of visitors for the festivities.

(With inputs from ANI)