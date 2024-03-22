Death anniversary of Bhagat Singh: Some inspiring quotes of freedom fighter

On the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh here are some of his quotes that continue to inspire people

As the country marks the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, his indomitable spirit and unshakable dedication to the cause of India's independence continue to inspire generations.

Bhagat Singh is known for his fearlessness and revolutionary figure in India's freedom movement. Bhagat Singh believed in the independence and freedom of our country. Bhagat Singh, as a revolutionary, always encouraged people and underlined the necessity of critical thinking as a necessary skill for those seeking revolutionary change.

His determination to give his life for the country had a significant impact on the Indian freedom struggle. His execution at the age of just 23, along with his colleagues Rajguru and Sukhdev, acted as a rallying point for the liberation movement, inspiring people across India to join the war against British rule.

On the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, it is necessary to reflect on some of the profound quotes attributed to the martyr, whose heroism and sacrifice have left an indelible mark in the history of India. Here are some of Bhagat Singh's quotes that continue to inspire people even today.

"Inquilab Zindabad": These timeless words, which mean "Long Live the Revolution," express Bhagat Singh's strong belief in the capacity of the people to overturn colonial oppression and usher in a new era of freedom and equality.

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people"

"Revolution is mankind's inalienable right. "Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all": He used these words to support every individual's inherent right to reject tyranny and fight for liberty.

"It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas"

"Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail"

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit"

"Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas"

"People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit"