Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Devendra Fadnavis Birthday: Some lesser known facts about top Maharashtra BJP leader x 00:00

Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, the current deputy CM of Maharashtra is known for his smart political moves and development initiatives. Devendra Fadnavis will celebrate his 54th birthday on July 22.

A prominent figure in the BJP, Fadnavis has significantly influenced Maharashtra's political landscape. He is also known for his strong leadership and effective governance. Devendra Fadnavis is also known for his dynamic leadership, dedication to public service, and efforts to bring about positive change in Maharashtra.

On his birthday, here are some lesser known facts about the BJP leader.

- Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, in Nagpur. He comes from a middle-class family and had a keen interest in politics from an early age.

- Devendra Fadnavis holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Master's degree in Business Management.

- Fadnavis started his political career as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, and steadily climbed the political ladder.

- Devendra Fadnavis began his political career at a young age in 1992, when he was elected as a Councilor for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, serving two consecutive terms.

- He became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in October 2014, making him the second youngest person to hold the position in the history of state. Devendra Fadnavis served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019.

- During his tenure as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis focused on various development initiatives, including infrastructure projects, water conservation, and housing schemes for the economically weaker sections.

- Devendra Fadnavis has been a vocal advocate for women's empowerment, supporting initiatives promoting gender equality, education, and entrepreneurship for women.

- Fadnavis has been instrumental in the BJP's electoral success in Maharashtra, contributing to the party's growth and popularity in the state.

- After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis served as the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislature, maintaining a crucial role in Maharashtra's political landscape.

- On his website, Devendra Fadnavis describes himself as a "Chief Political Officer (CPO)."