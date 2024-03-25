Good Friday 2024: History and why the day is called Good Friday

Good Friday 2024 is honored during Holy Week, two days prior to Easter Sunday. This year, it falls on March 29

Good Friday commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion, a pivotal event in Christian theology and the foundation of the faith. According to the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus, whom Christians believe to be the Son of God and the Messiah, was tried and sentenced to death by crucifixion under the Roman ruler of Jerusalem.

As the world commemorates Good Friday, a sorrowful day in the Christian calendar, it is critical to reflect on the historical significance of the day and unravel the riddle underlying its seemingly paradoxical name.

The Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John characterise Jesus' crucifixion as the culmination of his earthly career and the fulfillment of Old Testament predictions. Jesus' crucifixion is portrayed as a sacrificial act of atonement for humanity's sins, providing redemption and salvation to followers.

The name "Good Friday" has piqued the interest and consideration of intellectuals and theologians for ages due to its seeming paradox. Some believe that the word "Good Friday" came from the Middle English adjective "good," which meant "holy" or "pious." In this context, "Good Friday" could mean "Holy Friday" or "Sacred Friday."

Another interpretation suggests that the term "Good Friday" may stem from the idea that Jesus' crucifixion, though a tragic and sorrowful event, ultimately led to the "good" of humanity's salvation.

Christians all throughout the world mark Good Friday with solemnity and devotion, using a variety of religious rites and observances. Many churches offer solemn liturgical services that include the veneration of the cross, the reading of the Passion narrative, and times of silent thought and prayer.

On Good Friday, several Christian traditions observe fasting and abstinence as a form of penance and spiritual reflection. Believers are urged to reflect on the meaning of Jesus' sacrifice and the tremendous consequences it has for their faith and salvation.