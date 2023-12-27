Happy ending 2023: Reasons why we love New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve (NYE) holds a unique and significant place in our hearts, being a globally celebrated occasion

Mumbaikars gathered in large numbers to welcome the new year. File Pic/Shadab Khan

New Year's Eve (NYE) holds a unique and significant place in our hearts, being a globally celebrated occasion. It is a time when people come together with friends and family to enjoy food, drinks, and dancing, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The reasons we cherish New Year’s Eve vary from person to person. Here are ten common ones:

New Year’s Eve provides an opportunity to break free from the routine of daily life and spend quality time with loved ones, catching up on missed moments.

For those who find Christmas overwhelming with the pressure of gift-giving and social expectations, approaching NYE feels like a breath of fresh air—a chance to unwind and celebrate without the same holiday stress.

Whether the past year was fantastic or challenging, NYE marks a moment to recharge and welcome the new year with enthusiasm. It serves as a motivational springboard for positive change.

NYE is a perfect excuse for a lively and enjoyable party that can extend throughout the night. Cheers to the festivities!

The prospect of attending a club, bar, friend's house, or a glamorous ball on NYE gives us the perfect excuse to dress up, pamper ourselves, and feel good without fear of judgment.

NYE has become a popular time for masquerades and costume parties, providing additional opportunities for dressing up and embracing creativity.

In many cultures, NYE celebrations revolve around indulging in delicious food. Traditions often emphasize having a full belly at midnight, symbolizing a bountiful and prosperous life.

An unwritten tradition worldwide involves reflecting on the past year and setting new goals and dreams for the upcoming one. Whether written down or simply contemplated, this tradition helps make aspirations more tangible.

For those who aren't fans of large social events, NYE offers a chance to relax and enjoy some "me time" at home, whether catching up on a favorite TV show or reading a book.