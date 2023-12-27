Happy ending 2023: The evolution of new year resolutions

The new year holds a significant place in our annual calendar, prompting many individuals to set fresh goals and aspirations for the upcoming year

The new year holds a significant place in our annual calendar, prompting many individuals to set fresh goals and aspirations for the upcoming year. While the practice of making new year pledges or resolutions is not a recent phenomenon, its roots can be traced back through various ancient cultures.

The Ancient Babylonians, around 4,000 years ago, were among the earliest known civilization to engage in the tradition of setting new year pledges. Although their new year began in mid-March, coinciding with the planting of crops, their celebrations were intertwined with religious, mythological, and socioeconomic elements.

The Babylonians introduced the 12-day new year festival called Akitu, during which deities' statues were paraded, symbolizing victory over chaos. This festival involved activities like planting crops, pledging allegiance to the reigning king, and making promises to settle debts in the coming year. The belief was that fulfilling these promises would earn favor from the Gods for the upcoming year.

The tradition persisted through Ancient Rome, where the new year was initially celebrated on March 15. The festival of Anna Perenna, honoring the Italian goddess of the new year and spring's beginning, also took place on this date.

With the introduction of the Julian calendar by Julius Caesar in 46 BC, January 1 was declared the official start of the new year. This date, dedicated to the Roman god Janus, symbolized looking back on the past year and forward to the new one. Janus, the guardian of transitions and beginnings, received sacrifices, and Romans exchanged blessings and gifts while renewing bonds between citizens, the state, and deities.

In the Middle Ages (around 500 to 1500 A.D), medieval knights adopted the practice of renewing their vows to chivalry and knightly values each new year. Legends describe a vow known as "The Vow of the Peacock" or the "Pheasant," where knights placed their hands on a live or roast peacock to symbolize their commitment. Chivalry, beyond notions of valor and honor, served social and religious functions, reinforcing societal divisions and acting as an exclusive club for the elite.

During the Middle Ages, different societies celebrated the new year at various times due to miscalculations in the Julian calendar, resulting in seven extra days by the year 1000. To rectify this, Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar in 1582, reinstating January 1 as the official start of the new year.

Resolutions became a common activity, with people making and breaking pledges. Despite the evolving nature of resolutions, people from various cultures continue to celebrate the new year and set resolutions, projecting contemporary societal values. Modern resolutions tend to be more secular, focusing on personal improvement rather than strictly religious or societal objectives.

New year resolutions, after a history spanning 4,000 years, still capture the collective imagination, embodying hopes and promises for a better future. The new year remains a symbol of a fresh start, an opportunity to cross a new threshold into the possibilities of the upcoming year.