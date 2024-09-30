Navratri 2024 will be observed from October 3 to October 12

Devotees in large numbers gather to welcome Goddess Durga, in Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Happy Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri wishes, images, SMS, greetings for your loved ones x 00:00

As the festive season begins, millions across India are preparing to celebrate Chaitra Navratri. Navratri 2024 will be observed from October 3 to October 12. These nine days are dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Navratri begins on Pratipada Tithi (the first day of the lunar fortnight) in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaitra Navratri is not just a religious observance but a celebration of culture, unity, and spirituality. Devotees engage in fasting, prayers, and vibrant celebrations filled with traditional music and dance, including Garba and Dandiya.

Here are some lovely ways to wish your loved ones a Happy Navratri:

Wishes:

- Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Chaitra Navratri! May Goddess Durga bless you with strength and happiness.

- May the divine blessings of Maa Durga illuminate your life and fill it with joy and prosperity. Happy Navratri!

- As we celebrate the nine nights of devotion, may you find peace, joy, and fulfillment in every moment. Happy Navratri!

- Happy Navratri! Let’s celebrate the power of femininity and the triumph of good over evil.

- Wishing you a Navratri filled with joy, devotion, and vibrant festivities. Stay blessed!

- As we celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may your life be filled with joy and positivity. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

- May the goddess bless you with wisdom and grace. Wishing you a joyful Navratri filled with love and togetherness!

Images and Greetings:

Social media is a wonderful platform to share your Navratri greetings. Use colorful images of Goddess Durga, traditional symbols, and festive decorations to spread the joy. Sending these visuals with personalized messages can deepen your connection with loved ones.

Communities across the country organize events, including Durga Puja, Garba nights, and cultural programs. n Gujarat, Garba and Dandiya nights bring communities together for lively dances. In West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Durga Puja, with magnificent idols of the goddess displayed in elaborately decorated pandals. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Navratri is marked by Golu, the display of dolls and figurines representing deities, legends, and social themes.