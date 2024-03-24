Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch it? Will it be visible in India?

Lunar Eclipse 2024: The penumbral eclipse will begin from 10:23 am on Monday morning and remain visible to all of North and South America

The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on March 25 as people across India mark Holi. The penumbral eclipse will begin from 10:23 am on Monday morning and remain visible to all of North and South America. The penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible from India.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: An intro about Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse is a significant astronomical event during which the moon passes into the shadow cast by our Earth, resulting in a temporary reduction of its luminosity. This celestial phenomenon occurs during specific periods known as eclipse seasons, precisely during the full moon phase when the moon's orbital trajectory aligns closely with the plane of Earth's orbit around the sun.

Enthusiastic spectators from around the globe eagerly anticipate this extraordinary celestial spectacle! The eclipse is set to be visible in numerous parts of the world, gracing various cities with its surreal presence.

Some of the major destinations that will get to witness the event are Mexico City, Anadyr, Suva, Nassau, San Juan, New York, Montevideo, Kingston, Rio de Janeiro, Tegucigalpa, Auckland, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Asuncion, Bogota, Guatemala City, Lima, Santo Domingo, Managua, San Salvador, La Paz, Santiago, Kiritimati, Havana, Caracas, Reykjavik and Washington DC, among others.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Visibility of Lunar Eclipse 2024 in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse, won't be visible in India. This celestial phenomenon will remain beyond the view of observers in India, eliminating the need to observe the customary 'sutak period' during which specific activities are traditionally restricted.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will the eclipse affect the Holi celebrations in India?

The upcoming Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is not expected to have any adverse impact on the celebration of Holi. Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, there is no cause for concern, and people can joyously participate in the festivities of Holi with unrestricted enthusiasm and delight.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Timing of the eclipse

The eclipse is set to begin at 10:23 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will conclude at 3:02 PM. However, for skywatchers in India, the celestial spectacle remains elusive this time, as the lunar eclipse unfolds below the horizon.