Madhya Pradesh: NIA grills man over suspected PFI links

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday questioned a man suspected to having links with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

On September 27 last year, the Centre had banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having "links" with global terrorist organisations such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

"An NIA team had come to question a person in connection with a case. Officers of the team interrogated the suspect in the Bahodapur area of Gwalior and left. The local police extended full cooperation to them," Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi told PTI.

He did not provide further details.

The NIA team quizzed the man, whose identity was not revealed, for around two yours, said police sources.

The central agency has arrested or detained several PFI members across the country after the organisation was proscribed.

