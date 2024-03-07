Maha Shivratri 2024: Understanding why believers observe a fast

Maha Shivratri is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2024, let's understand why we celebrate this festival and why believers observe a fast.

Idol of Lord Shiva/ Pixabay

Maha Shivratri translated as "the great night of Shiva," is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. According to Hindu legend, on this day, Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, a cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Devotees observe Maha Shivratri to commemorate this heavenly event and to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for spiritual growth, inner serenity, and release from the cycle of birth and death.

Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2024, let's understand why we celebrate this festival and why believers observe a fast.

How is Maha Shivratri Celebrated?

Maha Shivratri is celebrated with a variety of rites and customs that vary by location in India. Devotees get up early, take a purifying bath, and visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. They worship, do abhishekam (the traditional bathing of the Shiva Lingam), and chant sacred songs and mantras all day.

Fasting is one of the most frequent Maha Shivratri customs. Devotees follow a severe fast, abstaining from food and water for the full day or even 24 hours. Fasting is thought to cleanse the body and mind, heighten spiritual awareness, and express one's devotion to Lord Shiva.

In addition to fasting, many followers practise meditation, yoga, and other spiritual practices during Maha Shivratri. Some people participate in night-long vigils called jagrans, during which they sing devotional songs and repeat prayers in reverence of Lord Shiva. The mood during Maha Shivratri is charged with intense devotion and a sense of heavenly connection.

Significance of Fasting on Maha Shivratri

Fasting is extremely important during Maha Shivratri for a variety of reasons. To begin, fasting is thought to cleanse the body and mind, allowing devotees to achieve the purity and spiritual receptivity required to connect with Lord Shiva. By foregoing worldly pleasures like food and water, believers exhibit their willingness to give up comforts for the sake of spiritual progress and heavenly grace.

Fasting is also viewed as a kind of penance and self-discipline, with adherents attempting to atone for past crimes and negative karma. It is thought that by fasting with sincerity and dedication, one can gain Lord Shiva's blessings as well as receive heavenly protection and direction.