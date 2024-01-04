Mamata Banerjee Birthday 2024: Here's how TMC chief became Bengal's beloved 'Didi'

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, born on January 5, 1955, will be celebrating her 69th birthday in 2024. Ahead of her birthday, let's take a look at Bengal's beloved Didi's--as she is often referred to--political trajectory.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's powerful leader, has created a prominent place in Indian politics by her tenacity, shrewd political manoeuvring, and strong touch with the public. Her meteoric ascent to prominence and continuing popularity are the product of several variables that impacted her political career.

Political Acumen and Rise to Power

Banerjee's political career began in the 1970s when she was active in grassroots politics and dedicated to social problems. Her leadership within the Indian National Congress propelled her to numerous cabinet roles. Her resignation from Congress and the formation of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 1998, however, represented a watershed moment in her career.

Her populist appeal and deep connections with the common people drove her to power in West Bengal. Banerjee's keen awareness of ground realities, combined with her ability to connect with the grassroots, was critical to her electoral triumph.

Rise in Popularity

Banerjee's popularity originates from her reputation as a champion for the underprivileged, as well as her strong leadership style. Initiatives such as the 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign, which intended to directly contact residents to discuss their concerns, demonstrated her accessibility and responsiveness to public concerns.

Many people admired her government's implementation of welfare projects such as 'Kanyashree' for girls' education and 'Duare Sarkar' for doorstep delivery of government services. Her aggressive attitude, often perceived as a symbol of opposition to entrenched political parties, has resonated with voters.

Criticisms and Challenges

Banerjee's leadership, however, has not been without criticism. Some detractors have expressed concern about her dictatorial tendencies and intolerance of dissent. West Bengal's political environment has been tainted by claims of violence and silencing of opposition voices, leading to disagreements about democratic norms.

Her administration's handling of key issues, such as the state's financial burden and industrial development, has also been called into question. While Banerjee's populism has won popular support, critics argue that it may have come at the expense of long-term economic planning and sustainable growth.