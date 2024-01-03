Mamata Banerjee Birthday 2024: Some lesser known facts about West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee Birthday 2024: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a renowned politician, was born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata. On her birthday, here are some lesser known facts about the West Bengal CM

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a renowned politician, was born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee rose from humble beginnings in a lower-middle-class household to become a significant figure in Indian politics. She established the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998 and became West Bengal's first female Chief Minister in 2011. Mamata Banerjee is known for her simplicity.

- Mamata Banerjee graduated from Jogamaya Devi College in Kolkata with a degree in history and a master's degree in Islamic history from the University of Calcutta.

- Mamata Banerjee's father, Promileswar Banerjee, died when she was only 17 years old, leaving her in a lower-middle-class household.

- In the 1970s, she began her political career as a youth Congress leader and quickly progressed through the ranks. For decades, Mamata Banerjee has been a powerful presence in West Bengal politics.

- After splitting from the Indian National Congress, Mamata Banerjee created the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998.

- Mamata Banerjee played an important role in the Singur anti-land acquisition movement in 2006, demanding the return of land taken from farmers for industrial purposes.

- Mamata Banerjee made history in 2011 when she became the first woman Chief Minister of West Bengal, leading the TMC to victory and ending the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s 34-year dominance in the state.

- Despite her considerable political authority, Mamata Banerjee is recognized for leading a simple and ascetic lifestyle. She frequently uses public transportation and lives in her humble ancestral house.

- Throughout her political career, Banerjee has implemented various social welfare schemes, including the 'Kanyashree' scheme aimed at improving the lives of girls in West Bengal.

- Mamata Banerjee is also well-known for her artistic abilities. She is a painter and a poet, and her work has been shown in several art galleries.

