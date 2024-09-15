PM Modi has unveiled ten significant schemes aimed at accelerating India's development across various sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled ten significant schemes aimed at accelerating India's development across various sectors. The initiatives were launched to enhance infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic growth, marking a milestone in the country's progress.

On PM Modi's birthday, here's a look at 10 major schemes launched by the prime minister.

Affordable Housing Drive: The program will focus on providing affordable housing solutions in urban areas, with incentives for builders and subsidies for low-income families to make home ownership more accessible.

- Clean India Mission 2.0: The scheme expanded version of the original Clean India Mission focuses on further improving sanitation and waste management in urban and rural areas. It includes the installation of advanced waste processing plants and enhanced recycling systems.

- Smart Cities Expansion Program: Under this scheme, additional cities will be developed with smart infrastructure, including improved public transport, digital services, and green spaces, to boost urban living standards and sustainability.

National Skill Development Initiative: Aimed at bridging the skill gap in the workforce, this program will provide vocational training and skill development opportunities to millions of youth, with a focus on emerging industries and technologies.

Digital India 2.0: The Digital India initiative seeks to advance the digital infrastructure of the country by expanding internet connectivity, improving cybersecurity, and fostering digital literacy across all regions.

- Healthcare for All: The new healthcare for all scheme will provide comprehensive medical coverage to underserved populations, including free diagnostic services, treatments, and medicines, to ensure better health outcomes for all citizens including senior citizens in India.

- Renewable Energy Boost: The government launched the scheme to invest in renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms, to increase the share of clean energy in the national grid and reduce dependence on fossil fuels under the Renewable Energy Boost program.

- Make in India: The Make in India campaign encourages domestic manufacturing and foreign investment. It's contributed to India's industrial growth and job creation.

- Agriculture and Rural Development Scheme: The Agriculture and Rural Development Scheme initiative was launched to support farmers with advanced agricultural technologies, better irrigation facilities, and access to markets, while also promoting rural entrepreneurship and infrastructure.

_ Startup India 2.0: To boost innovation and entrepreneurship, this scheme offers financial support, mentoring, and resources for startups, encouraging the growth of new businesses and job creation across the country under the scheme.