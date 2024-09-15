The IAF and the Indian Navy have launched major humanitarian missions to assist flood-stricken areas in Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar

Security personnel dispatch relief material to Typhoon Yagi-hit Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. Pic/PTI

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy has dispatched aid to Typhoon Yagi-affected countries including Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos as part of 'Operation Sadbhav', the officials said on Sunday.

The IAF and the Indian Navy have launched major humanitarian missions to assist flood-stricken areas in Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.

An official statement said that the Indian Air Force has deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to deliver aid to the flood-affected regions. Around 35 tons of essential supplies are being airlifted from Hindan Air Base. This includes water purification items, containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, and sleeping bags.

"10 tons of aid are being sent, featuring similar items to support those in need in Laos," the officials said.

Meanwhile, INS Satpura has been mobilised and the Indian Navy’s ship is on its way to Myanmar to provide relief. The INS Satpura is carrying 10 tons of aid, which includes dry rations, clothing, and medicines, the officials said on Sunday.