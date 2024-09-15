Breaking News
Mob beats up biker after he attacks woman with helmet in road rage
Ganesh Visarjan: BMC sets up control rooms, issues advisory for devotees
Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice'
New road near Atal Setu will bring down Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic to 50 pc: Gadkari
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant Chaturdashi, check restrictions
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > IAF Indian Navy dispatches aid to Typhoon Yagi affected Myanmar Vietnam and Laos

IAF, Indian Navy dispatches aid to Typhoon Yagi-affected Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos

Updated on: 15 September,2024 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The IAF and the Indian Navy have launched major humanitarian missions to assist flood-stricken areas in Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar

IAF, Indian Navy dispatches aid to Typhoon Yagi-affected Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos

Security personnel dispatch relief material to Typhoon Yagi-hit Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IAF, Indian Navy dispatches aid to Typhoon Yagi-affected Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos
x
00:00

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy has dispatched aid to Typhoon Yagi-affected countries including Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos as part of 'Operation Sadbhav', the officials said on Sunday.


The IAF and the Indian Navy have launched major humanitarian missions to assist flood-stricken areas in Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.



An official statement said that the Indian Air Force has deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to deliver aid to the flood-affected regions. Around 35 tons of essential supplies are being airlifted from Hindan Air Base. This includes water purification items, containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, and sleeping bags.


"10 tons of aid are being sent, featuring similar items to support those in need in Laos," the officials said.

Meanwhile, INS Satpura has been mobilised and the Indian Navy’s ship is on its way to Myanmar to provide relief. The INS Satpura is carrying 10 tons of aid, which includes dry rations, clothing, and medicines, the officials said on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian air force indian navy myanmar vietnam world news floods India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK