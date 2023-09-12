Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

Updated on: 12 September,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Lisbon (Portugal)
ANI |

Top

The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool, causing an environmental alert

River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article
River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident
x
00:00

Following an accident at a distillery in the small Portuguese town of So Lorenco de Bairro, a river of red wine was seen flowing through the streets there, the New York Post reported.


The incident happened when barrels carrying 600,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapsed.


Soon the incident went viral and the videos posted on social media showed the red liquid running down a steep hill in the little town of So Lorenco de Bairro on Sunday, which has a population of about 2,000 people, according to New York Post.


The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool, causing an environmental alert.

Officials suddenly leapt into action, attempting to halt the wine before it turned the Certima River into wine. The Anadia Fire Department shut off the flood and moved it away from the river, where it ran into a nearby field, New York Post reported citing the local media.

According to firefighters, the wine flooded a basement at a residence near the distillery as well. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bizarre news world news portugal offbeat news europe ani news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK