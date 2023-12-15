Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the "iron man of India"

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a revered figure in India's struggle for independence and the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. To honor this remarkable leader, we delve into five fascinating facts about the "Iron Man of India."

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. File Photo

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a revered figure in India's struggle for independence and the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. To honor this remarkable leader, we delve into five fascinating facts about the "Iron Man of India."

Architect of Unity:

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in unifying India after gaining independence from British rule. He worked relentlessly to integrate over 562 princely states into the newly formed Indian Union, earning him the title "Iron Man of India." His dedication to national unity laid the foundation for modern India.

Education and Legal Career:

Patel initially pursued a degree in law and went on to establish a successful legal practice in Ahmedabad. His keen intellect and commitment to justice earned him the respect and trust of his clients and colleagues.

Gandhi's Trusted Lieutenant:

Sardar Patel was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and an ardent follower of the principles of non-violence. He played a key role in various freedom movements, including the Salt Satyagraha, Quit India Movement, and the Bardoli Satyagraha. His unwavering support for Gandhi's ideals earned him a special place in the freedom struggle.

Statue of Unity:

To commemorate his legacy, the "Statue of Unity," the world's tallest statue, was erected in his honor in the Indian state of Gujarat. This colossal statue, standing at 182 meters, is a testament to his enduring influence on the nation.

Contribution to the Indian Constitution:

As the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities, and Tribal and Excluded Areas, Sardar Patel made significant contributions to the framing of the Indian Constitution. His insights and leadership helped shape the fundamental principles of India's governance.