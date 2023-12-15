Vijay Diwas 2023: Some lesser known facts about the day

Vijay Diwas 2023: Vijay Diwas is a significant day in the history of India which is celebrated each year on December 16

Vijay Diwas, a significant day in the history of India is celebrated each year on December 16. While the nation remembers the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, here are some lesser-known facts that add depth to the significance of the day.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honor the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in 1971, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh. The Indo-Pak war was a pivotal moment that changed the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

The Indian Army undertook a swift and well-coordinated military operation, leading to one of the quickest and most decisive victories in modern military history. The 13-day conflict showcased the valor and strategic acumen of the Indian Armed Forces.

On December 16, 1971, Lieutenant General A. A. K. Niazi, the Pakistani military commander, signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, formally ending the war. The event marked the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

Indian armed forces, during the conflict, not only demonstrated military prowess but also engaged in remarkable humanitarian efforts. They provided assistance to refugees and played a crucial role in rebuilding the war-torn nation.

The Mukti Bahini, composed of Bengali military personnel and civilians, played a crucial role in supporting the Indian Armed Forces during the war. Their contribution was instrumental in the liberation of Bangladesh.

The victory of India in 1971 was widely acknowledged globally. The United Nations and several nations recognized the just cause behind the intervention, emphasizing the principles of self-determination and protection of human rights.

The 1971 war not only reshaped the map of South Asia but also had lasting implications on the global political scenario. It marked the beginning of a new era for Bangladesh and strengthened India's position in the region.

Marking the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas last year, the Indian defence forces had last year inaugurated a war-themed memorial garden, 'Vijay Udyan' at Colaba in Mumbai. The park is dedicated to all the brave-hearts of the 1971 war. The park is spread over an area of 7,650 sq. ft and is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of Tri-Services.

