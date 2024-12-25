A little caution and respect for rules go a long way

There were reports that passengers refused to wear life jackets, even though they were told to.

A week after the collision between a Navy speedboat and a ferry vessel headed towards Elephanta Caves, it is time for introspection, action and most importantly, change.

This paper has run a number of reports on the lack of safety measures aboard not only this ferry but a number of boats carrying tourists to different places across Mumbai. From overcrowding to inadequate life jackets, these have been well documented by our reporters.

Our edit space, too, highlighted the importance of safety measures, ruing the fact that it always takes a tragedy to wake us up.

While authorities seem to be taking a close look at how these ferries are making their trips and what can be done to make them safer, one aspect must be factored in.

It is time to realise that safety is also the onus of the ordinary person/commuter/passenger. There are numerous examples where people themselves flout the rules, putting themselves in real danger. The helmet rule, for instance, is flouted by so many two-wheeler riders, it spurred a top police official to say at a meet in frustration: the rule is ours, but the head is yours.

Then, we have the seatbelt rule, which is not observed. Vehicles also need tests and inspections, regularly.

We need to walk on pavements when it is possible to do so. One does agree this is hugely challenging in Mumbai yet if feasible, put yourself in a safer space on our roads.

In the end, the point is that caution and respect for rules will ensure that you do care for your own safety. To twist that top cop’s phrase a little: the rule is theirs, the life is yours.