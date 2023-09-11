Allow special-needs kids to thrive at their own speed

Take that as a cautionary note for parents who simply cannot accept that their child may not be able to cope or are overzealous about pushing them into mainstream schools.

This paper featured a report on a South Mumbai school for children and young adults with Special Education Needs (SEN) celebrating its golden jubilee year. Senior staffers and the principal spoke about standouts and highlights and their experience of dealing with special kids in a challenging environment.

There was one interesting point when an educator said that parents have high expectations and hope to send these special children to regular or mainstream schools. While inclusion is important, there needs to be an understanding at what stage a child with special needs can be ready to cope with the challenges of normalcy.

Take that as a cautionary note for parents who simply cannot accept that their child may not be able to cope or are overzealous about pushing them into mainstream schools.

One can understand emotion and hope, too, to some extent, yet parents must realise that pushing a child too early will be counterproductive. The child may feel out of place without the support system a special school gives. He may feel misunderstood or have to try extra hard to fit in with his peers. Difficulty in coping may result in depression, confusion or low self-esteem.

Like the expert said you have to know at which juncture the child can be put into a ‘normal’ learning environment otherwise it can be disastrous all around. There has to be an arc, one of acknowledgement, awareness and finally acceptance. For many parents, it may be that their child will not be able to go into a mainstream school. Here special educators have pointed out several avenues for these students and many new opportunities as our world becomes more multi-faceted.

Take heart that the world will surely open up even more. Today we have work choices that were unheard of in earlier times. So, it is with special people, they too will be able to find their way in a fast-changing world.