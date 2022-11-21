Alternative routes in Andheri must be monitored

Other east-west connectors and internal roads are chock-a-block

Representation pic

Illegal parking and auto rickshaws are compounding the traffic woes of Andheri locals and commuters. This paper has cited numerous reports about the pitiable situation in the area with the closure of Gokhale Road bridge. Other east-west connectors and internal roads are chock-a-block.

Hawkers have been removed from certain areas in a bid to de-congest the space. Alternative routes, though, must be strictly monitored. While double parking, causing jams through illegal parking and sudden stoppages throw traffic out of gear everywhere, it is even more important right now that the traffic flow on alternative routes are smooth.

Reports are still coming in about how commuting times have nearly doubled with this closure. It is especially difficult in the evenings as schools close around the same time as different offices. School bus body officials were going to meet with officials about a possible tweak in school timings. This would not only benefit school kids but be hugely beneficial in reducing traffic on the alternative road stretches.

Absolute discipline on such routes is essential. Moving in dedicated lanes and stopping only at demarcated spaces is crucial along with leaving footpaths free for pedestrians who are equally harrowed at the bridge closure and have to adjust their schedules accordingly. Driving within rules without small vehicles or two-wheelers breaking signals or trying to squeeze past and keeping tempers in check results in a win-win situation for all–the commuter, pedestrian, driver and traffic cop.

Every time infrastructure is closed, things go out of whack and turmoil ensues thanks to the crush and frenetic pace of Mumbai. All of us are stakeholders and will be beneficiaries after ensuring order prevails on the alternative routes that exist.

