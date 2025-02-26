Authorities must find ways to deter street racers

While this report was about Marine Drive specifically, this scenario can be seen across the city.

Screen grabs of videos shot by Marine Drive residents of illegal motorcycle racing; A seized motorcycle that was abandoned by a biker amid a police crackdown at Marine Drive on Sunday

Youngsters on expensive super bikes and illegally modified motorcycles often indulge in stunts and racing at the Queen’s Necklace, especially during pre-dawn hours on the weekend, creating a racket, according to the Marine Drive Citizens Association.

While this report was about Marine Drive specifically, this scenario can be seen across the city. Late at night and early in the morning, empty streets become hunting grounds for bikers who compete against one another, compounding an already dangerous situation that is detrimental to both physical and mental health.

Marine Drive residents told mid-day they have been enduring this nuisance for the past few years despite complaining repeatedly to the authorities. According to a local, the errant riders jump traffic signals, ride without helmets, perform dangerous stunts such as wheelies and engage in reckless racing.

The police claim they are cracking down on the menace, yet action needs to be more consistent and much stricter. One can think about drives against these street racers on the lines of anti-drunk driving campaigns. Top class CCTV surveillance is helpful. If the police learn the methods used by bikers try to hide numbers to avoid being caught on camera, these tricks should be countered at inception.

Punitive action should not just be about noise pollution but include posing a danger to life and limb of others on the roads.

If vigilance and police presence can be increased at certain spots, it would be a huge deterrent for street racers. In the end, locals must have a number they can dial if they witness such activities, and the cops must respond promptly. All these sound like tall orders, but the authorities need to put a brake on this, with a multi-pronged strategy.