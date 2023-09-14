Bandhs should not disrupt lives of ordinary citizens

Many autos were affected in the morning and shops downed shutters till 5 pm due to fear from damage by SMM members

Pic/PTI

The bandh called by the Sakal Maratha Morcha (SMM) in Thane recently to protest the lathi-charge at Jalna on the Maratha community, saw many auto rickshaws off the roads and shops closed, but there were no untoward incidents. Buses and railway services continued undisrupted.

Many autos were affected in the morning and shops downed shutters till 5 pm due to fear from damage by SMM members. However, no such incidents took place. If there have to be bandhs and protests that make a statement, they should be done with a focus on the issue and in a non-violent way.

One rickshaw driver stated that such shutdowns hit their pockets. They were told to take vehicles back while on the way to the station. Party cadres even break things at times, though this did not happen.

Destruction and pilferage cannot be allowed, even if protests take place. It is important that people are not adversely affected financially when these bandhs happen. Transport should be allowed to ply. It is vital that cabs, rickshaws, trains move to get people to their destinations in time. These drivers also cannot be made to lose their day’s income. The rickshaws and cabbies especially are soft targets, as they are extremely visible and those calling for the bandh need a barometer for success. They do so by bringing a part of the city to a halt by crippling its transport.

Yet, there are indications that people have started realising these are shows and do not bring about changes or justice. People want to run their business and need to be allowed to do so. No one should be forced to shut shop even for a few hours, in a climate of uncertainty, fear and intimidation. In fact, protesters will see more support and real understanding and respect for a cause if they call for bandhs in a peaceful, non-disruptive way.