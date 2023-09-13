Just like every year, lakhs had gathered around Lalbaug to watch the ceremony

Devotees carry Chinchpoklicha Chintamani ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Be on your guard during crowded public ceremonies x 00:00

The Kalachowkie police station apprehended five people who allegedly stole the cell phones of those gathered to see the Chintamani Ganpati’s arrival ceremony on September 9. There were five registered complaints regarding phone thefts. Six devices were recovered from the accused.

Just like every year, lakhs had gathered around Lalbaug to watch the ceremony. A police officer said they had mingled with the crowd in civilian clothes, just to make sure everything was all right. The police had watchtowers to keep an eye on the goings on. These are good measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This report strikes a cautionary note, to be extremely careful about valuables and phones. Now that we know there are organised gangs targeting phones specifically, do not just carelessly leave them in back pockets or inside easy-to-open bags. Stow them away, underneath different items in a bag or deep inside a hard-to-reach pocket.

Organisers must ensure the surveillance is top-notch as that is vital at crowded events. Watchtowers are a good development and it may be beneficial to have them at different spots where crowds are sure to gather, not just during the festival but pre-festival too.

Also read: Ganeshotsav 2023: Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's arrival in Mumbai

We cannot emphasise enough that clarity is very important for crowd control. Announcement systems must be on point and announcers crisp and clear. Repeated warnings being careful about valuables like wallets, phones, must be made so that the message is reinforced. The announcements can be used for giving crowds directions, exactly how to move, where are the exits and to listen to authorities in case of any emergency. This ensures smooth conduct and everybody on the ground from visitors, to security and organisers are sure about their role. All this should be in place pre-festivities and when the festival begins on September 19.