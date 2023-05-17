Better to talk of benefits of infra than what it will be named

All respect to historical figures but it is better to enlighten people on how this Coastal Road will benefit and cut commuting time, instead of starting a debate on what it will be named

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced recently, reports stated. He was speaking at an event organised at the Gateway of India celebrating the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The CM called the road Mumbai’s lifeline and added they would erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road.

The coastal road will connect Marine Drive to Kandivli, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic. All respect to historical figures but it is better to enlighten people on how this Coastal Road will benefit and cut commuting time, instead of starting a debate on what it will be named.

Most infra projects are mired in controversy after their delayed finish (cynical but true). This is inevitably because of some naming squabble among political leaders and parties. It is better to focus on the correct picture about the Coastal Road, completion deadlines, time advantage, and a very real concern that the road will have all the greenery promised at inception stage.

Our trees, parks, and swathes of the Worli Sea Face have been sacrificed for this infra. At that time, those pushing for the project said the road will have several gardens alongside, etc. and had shown maps, where all this was factored in. So, we would like to hear some comments about this, about how our denizens are going to make up for the loss of environment and green with this development.

It is much better to talk practical facilities, effect on people, transforming the commuting landscape and other aspects. We also want to know how the visionaries will tackle any traffic snarls, etc. at certain junctures, that arise when this road opens. That knowledge will certainly be more useful than naming and renaming.