Big decisions in few weeks?

India will have to accept some of the errors they made in the final if they want to go on and win a trophy. Trying to show solidarity is one thing, but if mistakes are not accepted, then the progress will be slower

India players during the World Cup final against Australia at Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

Schadenfteude, a noun, meaning pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.

That’s been the overwhelming feeling reading about India’s loss in the World Cup final from some of the Brit columnists. Claiming to be speaking for the neutrals, they commented how delighted they were with India’s defeat because that would teach BCCI a lesson for its sins. Pray enlighten us ignorant folks in India, what lesson and what sins? If the sins were about lack of crowds for their team’s matches, then maybe the players in their team are not attractive enough for Indians to spend their valuable money on. For that matter, even their countrymen didn’t turn up in any great numbers to support their team, so why should the Indians do it? If the other sin is the preparation of pitches, then the answer can be found in the statement released by the ICC that they had no issue with the way the pitches were prepared. They had an Englishman who supervised the preparation and had the final say on which pitch to play on. And to even suggest that an Englishman could be pressured or bullied by BCCI is almost blasphemous, isn’t it? The upright Brit being pressured by someone from their former colony? C’mon, get real. Actually, yes, get really real, and now understand that when you and the Aussies bullied the rest of the cricketing world, what those countries must have felt? Also, don’t forget those times you didn’t help the other countries with funds like the Indian cricket board is doing now. Today, thanks to the popularity of Indian cricket and the funds it generates for host countries and at ICC events, the game has been saved in most if not all those countries. There are some countries that don’t even have a domestic tournament, and you guys talk of equal share of ICC revenues. The BCCI organises more than 1,500 domestic games every season at the first-class and various age levels for both men and women, and there are club level games in every city, so don’t talk about equal shares. The BCCI share mostly goes into development of the game and infrastructure and in domestic cricket and welfare schemes for its former players while some other countries the funds will go into the pockets of the administrators or their relatives and friends. So stop being sanctimonious.

By the way, don’t also be under the misapprehension that when you play, the neutrals are backing you. India not winning the World Cup was disappointing, no doubt, but that is over now, and the game will move on. Over the last four World Cups, the Indian team entered the final twice with one win and got into the semi-finals on the other two occasions. That is a terrific performance when you compare it with the other teams, and only Australia have been better with two trophy wins.

India, though, will have to accept some of the errors they made in the final if they want to go on and win a trophy. Trying to show solidarity is one thing, but if mistakes are not accepted, then the progress will be slower. Over the next few weeks, big decisions will have to be made by individuals and the selection committee. India not winning the T20 World Cup after 2007 is a huge disappointment considering the exposure its players and youngsters get playing in the IPL.

Maybe, it’s all the neutrals wishing ill for the Indian team just like the rest of the sporting world does when the ‘old powers’ are playing any multicountry tournament.

You point a finger then there are three pointing back at you. It’s as simple as that.

