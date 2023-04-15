BCCI hopeful of Bumrah getting fit for ODI WC

India will host the 50-over tournament later this year in October-November and the schedule is expected to be declared soon.

The BCCI is confident that the ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, out of action due to a back injury, will be fit in time for the World Cup 2023. India will host the 50-over tournament later this year in October-November and the schedule is expected to be declared soon.

Extended window for WPL

BCCI also informed that the Women’s Premier League will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely in February. The inaugural edition of the tournament was held from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai.

The Indian cricket board is also hopeful of appointing the chairman of selectors for the Indian cricket team before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is expected to be held after the ICC World Test Championship final.

Uncertainty over Asia Cup

Also, the BCCI will wait for the directives from the Indian government on their participation in the Asia Cup 2023 as well as on Pakistan’s matches in India during the World Cup, the source added, saying that all members are currently discussing the matter and a final call will be made after that.

