At least 37 stormwater drains have been covered with tar poured in rectangular shapes over them.

Representation pic

Listen to this article BMC’s solutions should not spawn more problems x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has covered stormwater drain covers with tar, according to report in this paper. Motorists travelling on Dattaji Salvi Road, from the Andheri RTO signal to the Veera Desai Road signal, are expressing dissatisfaction over the bumpy ride, as the tarred sections are above the road level.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 37 stormwater drains have been covered with tar poured in rectangular shapes over them. These tar-covered surfaces are not level with the cement concrete road.

Thousands of vehicles use this important arterial road to travel from Veera Desai to the New Link Road signal near the RTO and back toward Veera Desai. Uneven bumps are dangerous for all vehicles.

A local has claimed two-wheeler riders have repeatedly skidded and fallen, because of a drain cover and a motorist, too, said the same. The civic body stated this is a

temporary solution.

Our solutions must always address the problem. They must be visionary and well-thought-out. To resolve one issue, we cannot be creating some other kinds of problems. Here, to address the noise pollution complaints pouring in, as vehicles went over metal covers, tar was poured over the lids. This has created uneven surfaces which are hugely problematic for many, especially the many two-wheelers on the stretch.

One hopes that a long-lasting solution is found and implemented before any disaster takes place.

The authorities must realise that this bumpy ride may mean that two-wheeler or pillion riders may fall off and a tragedy could occur. If the measure is temporary, then, the tar should be removed quickly and a permanent solution implemented.

Let us always take a holistic view of the traffic situation and make our roads as easy as possible for vehicles to ply. With all the other challenges, we cannot afford any solution, which makes driving or riding tougher.