Breaking the stigma around sexual health: Why it matters

Breaking the stigma around sexual health: Why it matters

Updated on: 23 September,2024 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Rajan Bhonsle | mailback@mid-day.com

Sexual health is an essential aspect of overall well-being, yet it is often cloaked in silence and stigma. This reluctance to discuss sexual health openly can lead to serious consequences, ranging from untreated infections to unplanned pregnancies and emotional distress

Breaking the stigma around sexual health: Why it matters

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The stigma surrounding sexual health prevents individuals from accessing the care and information they need. For example, a woman experiencing irregular periods or pain may avoid seeking help due to embarrassment, which could delay the diagnosis of a more serious issue like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Breaking the stigma is crucial in fostering a society where everyone feels empowered to talk about and address their sexual health needs. 

