Bridge trust deficit between BMC, citizens

A resident quoted in a report in this paper echoed the popular sentiment, saying he felt cheated, as the BMC has allowed commercial establishments to continue business operations

An aerial view of hundreds of passers-by crossing what remains of the dangerous and dilapidated Krishna Baug building at Malad West, on Wednesday afternoon. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Residents of Krishna Baug have planned to move court against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which last month pulled down the residential portion of the 100-year-old Malad building but left the commercial floor intact. This despite the fact that the structure was tagged C1 (dangerous and dilapidated), which mandates complete demolition, according to the BMC’s rules.

A resident quoted in a report in this paper echoed the popular sentiment, saying he felt cheated, as the BMC has allowed commercial establishments to continue business operations. There were eight residences and 10 shops in the building. The BMC did not respond to attempts to seek comment on this issue, as per the report.

Also Read: Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap

There have been disputes in the past between the BMC and building occupants over the demolition of properties under C1, with the latter seeking relief from action. This building was declared dangerous in 2019 and was marked for demolition in 2021.

While safety is paramount, it is important that residents are made aware that the BMC action is not biased. Some representatives can be called for a meeting with civic authorities and reasons can be cited about why this partial demolition has been done. The rationale behind this action can be explained.

It is understood that these meetings can be extremely contentious. The residents may be in a combative mode or be extremely obdurate, yet if the civic authorities have taken a stand, they should state clearly why this has been done.

Citizen-BMC engagement will also help close the trust deficit and bring all stakeholders, those who have power and decision makers and citizens, on the same page when it comes to people’s welfare.