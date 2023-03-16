Breaking News
Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report
Uddhav says time for unity or country will see dictatorships post 2024 polls
Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde camp
Maha: Two die of influenza; health machinery put on alert, says minister
Farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai in support of demands enter Thane
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Bridge trust deficit between BMC citizens

Bridge trust deficit between BMC, citizens

Updated on: 16 March,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

A resident quoted in a report in this paper echoed the popular sentiment, saying he felt cheated, as the BMC has allowed commercial establishments to continue business operations

Bridge trust deficit between BMC, citizens

An aerial view of hundreds of passers-by crossing what remains of the dangerous and dilapidated Krishna Baug building at Malad West, on Wednesday afternoon. Pics/Nimesh Dave


Residents of Krishna Baug have planned to move court against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which last month pulled down the residential portion of the 100-year-old Malad building but left the commercial floor intact. This despite the fact that the structure was tagged C1 (dangerous and dilapidated), which mandates complete demolition, according to the BMC’s rules.


A resident quoted in a report in this paper echoed the popular sentiment, saying he felt cheated, as the BMC has allowed commercial establishments to continue business operations. There were eight residences and 10 shops in the building. The BMC did not respond to attempts to seek comment on this issue, as per the report.



Also Read: Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap


There have been disputes in the past between the BMC and building occupants over the demolition of properties under C1, with the latter seeking relief from action. This building was declared dangerous in 2019 and was marked for demolition in 2021.

While safety is paramount, it is important that residents are made aware that the BMC action is not biased. Some representatives can be called for a meeting with civic authorities and reasons can be cited about why this partial demolition has been done. The rationale behind this action can be explained.

It is understood that these meetings can be extremely contentious. The residents may be in a combative mode or be extremely obdurate, yet if the civic authorities have taken a stand,  they should state clearly why this has been done.

Citizen-BMC engagement will also help close the trust deficit and bring all stakeholders, those who have power and decision makers and citizens, on the same page when it comes to people’s welfare. 

The Editorial columnists mumbai mumbai news malad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK