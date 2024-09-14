Carrying the Amte Torch

Third-generation Amtes lead a dedicated team of volunteers to advance the family’s legacy of social reform in Gadchiroli

Two younger generations of the Amtes carry forward social reform in Hemalkasa

First came the Ramon Magsaysay Award (2008) for community leadership, then the autobiographical book Prakashwata (2009) and its translations; soon thereafter, a feature film (2014) on the Lok Biradari project. Each of these milestones sparked excitement and set off a chain of events that brought national attention to Dr Prakash Amte’s work in remote tribal Hemalkasa village in Maharashtra. This momentum is now reflected in a new book that delves into the journey of the third-generation Amtes who carry the legacy of Baba Amte’s social reform.

Coincidentally, the book hits the stand when the Lok Biradari project completes five decades and Dr Amte (late Baba Amte’s younger son who heralded the tribal education and wildlife conservation project) turns 75. Also, his grandson Arnav has just enrolled as a student of medicine this year. In the prelude to the Marathi book Navi Peedhi, Navya Wata (translates to new pathways of the new generation), Dr Prakash Amte emphasises his happiness over the project’s future which lies secure in the hands of a dedicated generation, going beyond just the Amtes.

Baba Amte with his wife and sons Vikas and Prakash, who have both carried forward his community development mission

It is rare for a social reformer, who was an apprentice doctor accompanying his renowned father to a remote tribal area in 1973, to get to witness the 51st flourishing year of the community development project, which is sustained by next-generation volunteers. Dr Amte is fortunate to pass on the management (of the hospital, school, and animal home of 70-odd wildlife species) to the younger league; he also acknowledges the diverse sources of support and funding that come from different corners of the globe.

It’s uncommon for social activists leading major projects to openly admit to receiving generous funding, especially when most NGOs are either resource-crunched or notorious for concealing their funders. Navi Peedhi,Navya Wata is an open balance sheet of a community endeavour. It values transparency and accountability in the acknowledgment of donations and the careful allocation to the genuinely underserved. This book also shines a light on the progressive, cause-driven ethos of Maharashtra—a state proud of its pioneering families and philanthropists who have consistently challenged the status quo to address and combat social issues. It serves as a testament to those who have dared to swim against the current, leading the way in tackling social malaise.

Madia students inducted in formal schooling in the Lok Biradari project

The new book is not a one-off wonder; it is set within the cultural context of documentation of Lok Biradari, a concept floated by Baba Amte. Pune-based Samakaleen Prakashan published the autobiography on Dr Amte in 2009. The publishers, Anand Awadhani and Suhas Kulkarni, were personally invested in bringing the story to light for the reader, which explains the speedy translations in English, Kannada, Sanskrit and Gujarati. The writer duo of the new book, Gauri Kanetkar and Priti Chhatre, devoted extensive interviews in Hemalkasa to trace the arc of the Lok Biradari endeavour. They have captured engaging anecdotes and insights from the doctor, who is known for his monosyllabic reticence. The publishing house highlighted Dr Amte’s association with wildlife in another picturesque book Raanmitra (jungle friends).They also documented Dr Vikas Amte’s (eldest son of Baba) social experiments in Anandwan (Warora, near Nagpur) which began with rehabilitation of leprosy patients and is now a small-scale industry hub.

In 1995, this columnist visited Lok Biradari for an on-the-spot report, shortly after the State of Monaco issued a postage stamp to honour Dr Amte and his wife, Dr Mandakini Amte. Maharashtra was then slowly waking up to the wondrous (read exotic) work of Baba’s younger son living with lions and leopards in a Madia Gond tribal village. In a more personal context, the new book reveals to me a remarkable expansion of the community initiative. The narrative flows in the form of a recap by a semi-retired-yet-super-active social worker-doctor-thought leader-travelling speaker-TV/film subject who recalls the seventies, when Gadchiroli wasn’t even a defined district. For the first 22 years, volunteers worked in quiet darkness, untouched by electricity. Water scarcity and the threat of poisonous snakes added to the unease. As the doctor couple navigated life despite these odds, their sons Digant and Aniket, along with adopted daughter Arti, learned life lessons in Lok Biradari’s ashram schools. The family braved the risk of insurgency in remote villages where Naxal groups oft clashed with the police. The sons shifted temporarily to Nagpur to pursue higher education in medicine and engineering but ultimately returned to Hemalkasa to take on newer challenges. Today, at any given point in time, around 1,000 people (including doctors) live on the project site, with approximately 80,000 adivasi residents in the surrounding villages. This makes human resource management a significant challenge. Due to a shortage of skilled personnel—be it lab technicians or hostel wardens or librarians—the project embraces under-skilled workers and invests in upskilling.

Nursing jacket designed by Dr Anagha Amte

The book invites readers to witness the realisation of Baba Amte’s mantra—charity destroys, work builds—through the integrated, non-disruptive development of marginalised tribals. It treats us to the gains of the long haul. First, the modest makeshift dawakhana started by a daring couple—who won the confidence of the Madias by learning their language—is now a well-equipped facility. The book is replete with before-after photographs of operation theatres, ICU for children, labs, medical equipment in the Lok Biradari project. The 50-bedded hospital takes care of over 45,000 patients (on a yearly basis) hailing from 1,000 villages (in a radius of 250 kms) encompassing Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Second, the adivasis, who once resented the ‘outsider doctor’, now respect his family’s tenacity. They no longer wait for emergencies but seek periodic health (dental-ophthalmic-pathological) advice and check-ups under the guidance of Dr Digant Amte. Female patients enjoy a rapport with his wife, gynaecologist Anagha, who introduced practical ideas for pre- and post-natal care in Hemalkasa. Her jacket design for nursing mothers resonated with the Madia women who tend to meet with accidents and falls while carrying children during farm work or chores at home. Dr Anagha also offers doorstep medical service to hesitant patients who do not venture out of their padas.

In the context of health outreach, two sex literacy films for adolescent boys and girls in the Madia language are notable. They have helped the Lok Biradari activists to gain the confidence of the younger Madias.

Similarly, the project’s adivasi school—which once struggled to gather 25 students in the first batch—today nurtures 650 students up to Std XII. The hostel for girls and boys has further curbed the dropout rate among students who earlier wouldn’t return to schools post summer vacations. A 120-plus staff is permanently stationed for the upkeep of schools and accommodation facilities. The school curriculum caters to all appetites—sports enthusiasts, technology geeks, flora-fauna explorers, and doctors in the making. A Madia-Marathi glossary helps the teaching staff to come emotionally closer to students.

The hostel kitchen serves as a strong unifying element, as children actively participate in the cooking process. Anaemic children are given nutritional superfoods (mahua flowers) which come from their own ecosystem. Apart from the main school, two ‘experimental’ schools are operational in Bhamragad taluka’s remote corners, under the guidance of Samiksha Amte (younger daughter in-law) and team.

The book considers Hemalkasa’s rising popularity in tourist circles. Visitors from across Maharashtra and beyond come to Anandwan, Somnath and Hemalkasa to experience the Amte philosophy in action. Aniket Amte, the overall administrative head of Lok Biradari, efficiently manages the influx of people, ably guided by seasoned volunteers like Sachin Mukkavar. The dialogue with guests is educational for both sides; Lok Biradari volunteers ensure guests’ curiosity is fully addressed, especially because the exchanges often give rise to new collaborations.

Aniket Amte also makes intelligent use of social media to draw the wider world’s attention to Hemalkasa, particularly from conservationists, agriculture experts, ecologists who bring latest pro-planet/environment perspectives to enhance the green quotient. Lok Biradari considers itself an integral part of Bhamragad’s ecology. It serves as a model for other villages, sharing successful initiatives like lake cleaning and potable water management models. Be it malaria, COVID-19, or monsoon-related ailments, Lok Biradari provides a holistic emergency response and support.

In one sense, the book primarily appeals to an ‘insider’ audience who appreciates detailed (to a fault) mentions of helpers, grassroots volunteers, well-wishers, advocates, and lobbyists who contribute to the development of Hemalkasa. The micro-level specifics—such as the number of surgeries, OPD statistics, referral slips for treating snake bites, guest doctor camps, barefoot doctors’ outreach, student-run bank, children’s scrap creations, and water/soil conservation initiatives in nearby villages—resonate with the immediate Lok Biradari family. Volunteers feel validated by the acknowledgment of their contributions. However, a tighter edit could enhance the next edition of the book, which is quickly approaching the best-seller status, especially considering the different audiences for the English and other language versions. The broader purpose of the book is to explore the reasons and circumstances that are drawing today’s youth to Hemalkasa. At a time when young people gravitate toward the razzmatazz of urban life, why do some find joy in a remote tribal village in Maharashtra? The book provokes deeper inquiry into the chemistry that unites young people for holistic development projects. Can this synergy be replicated elsewhere?

In 1997, this writer had interviewed Dr Amte for a special “50 Men You Ought to Know Better” issue of a prominent men’s magazine. When I asked him about the synergy behind projects like Lok Biradari, he simply smiled and said he was waiting for more doctors to join him. In his new book, he proudly names the young people—doctors and more—he now lovingly mentors.

