Chandrakant Pandit's appointment as KKR coach is first-class news: Sunil Gavaskar

The announcement of a full season should be sweet music to the ears of domestic toilers and the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as head coach of KKR is a thumbs up for Indian coaches

Chandrakant Pandit at the MCA-BKC ground last month. Pic/Sameer Markande

One of the best cricketing news to come out in the last few days was the BCCI’s decision to have a full season of Ranji Trophy matches. Last year, as you know, thanks to the pandemic, the teams were divided into groups of four and could only play three matches at the league stage. The year, before that, there was no Ranji Trophy at all. This was particularly hard on a lot of players since they depended solely on the income that they got from playing the Ranji Trophy.

Jobs drying up

In the not-so-distant past, the players had the cushion of a corporate job which covered the income in case they were not picked to play Ranji Trophy. But in recent times, jobs have dried up because with the packed international season not just the top players, but even the fringe players are not available to play for the corporates with the result the Ranji Trophy income has become the sole means of livelihood for so many.



The BCCI has come up with a very good formula for the Ranji Trophy fees, where those who have played more are rewarded by being given a bigger match fee. This is a very good move because it encourages participation rather than the player giving some flimsy excuse to skip the Ranji Trophy match.

This year hopefully the Board will double the match fees. After all, the BCCI has made a killing with the IPL broadcast and digital platform fees which is many times more than the previous contract. Now with the doubling of the fees, the Ranji player should get much more than the bottom-most IPL player fee if he plays all the seven league games. If he is fortunate to be part of a team that qualifies for the knockouts and even wins the Ranji Trophy, he will get additional games plus the participation fee for the Irani Cup. If he is good enough to be picked for the Duleep Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and if he has played more matches in the past, his earnings for the season could well reach between Rs 40–50 lakh. That will be a true reward for making himself available to play in the national championships, the Ranji Trophy. For far too long the Ranji Trophy player has felt like the poor cousin in Indian cricket despite playing twice as many days of domestic cricket than the IPL player who plays a maximum of 16 days of cricket. It will be wonderful when the BCCI Annual General Meeting takes place later in the year, the increase of fees for the Ranji player will be one of the main items on the agenda.

Pandit’s KKR challenge

The other news that was most heartening was the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pandit has a terrific record where he has taken unfancied teams to the Ranji title. Whether he will be able to replicate that with KKR remains to be seen, but the move to appoint him as coach needs to be lauded as it is finally recognising that Indian coaches will know more about Indian players than the overseas coaches, who won’t have an idea of many a young Indian talent. Indian coaches like Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar to name just three have shown over the years what they can achieve. In the IPL, seven out of the playing XI have to be Indians and only Indian coaches or assistant coaches will be able to identify the talent so that the best possible XI takes the field.



Also Read: Elton Chigumbura remains optimistic about Zimbabwe going ahead

Even as Pandit’s appointment was being hailed pretty much around the whole country, it was disappointing to hear some doubt his style of coaching. Where did these people experience his style of coaching if they haven’t been in the same team and change room that Pandit coached? Just going by hearsay is palpably unfair to someone who has achieved so much. In any case, where are these people when overseas players who have just retired are appointed as coaches or assistant coaches? Why don’t they then question the capability of these overseas coaches? We have seen in recent times so many retired overseas players with zero coaching experience being inducted by the franchisees in their support staff. Where are these Indian voices then? Why don’t they question the capability of the overseas support staff?

Don’t doubt Chandu

India got its independence 75 years back when we finally got together as one and drove the British out. But before that, for many a century, the Indian pulling a fellow Indian down was the reason we were ruled by outsiders for so long. Seventy five years after Independence, sadly in cricket we see something similar happening. Pandit may well end up with his team at the bottom. Then, surely you can question his capability. But now as fellow Indians let us give him a fair chance and not pull him down even before the first ball of next year’s IPL is bowled.

Professional Management Group

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 9 + 4 Submit Request