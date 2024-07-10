Citizens’ faith in justice system must be restored

The husband claimed they are big people—to use local lingo—and may get away

The car involved in the accident in police custody on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

One of the most striking statements from the reportage on the case where a BMW hit a scooter and a fishmonger lost her life, is that of the dead woman’s husband doubting whether justice will be served. This is because the accused, who had been absconding and was arrested three days after the incident, is the son of a politician, and through that prism, has connections. The husband claimed they are big people—to use local lingo—and may get away.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has repeatedly assured citizens that justice will be done and the guilty will not be spared. “The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law,” he had said when asked about the case.

Yet, questions remain. Looking at the macro picture, we have to consider why the common man has become cynical about justice being delivered under all circumstances, not just this one. When there is a situation in which one side is monied and the other is not, it is automatically assumed that the former will have the advantage. This is an assumption, but it is widespread and those battling the moneybags are often told to drop the fight.

This is a tragic commentary and reflective of the deep-rooted scepticism and sense of defeat in people about police, courts and justice. It is brought on by a system that has failed its people. By seeing proper action in each and every case, by ensuring that justice is served and those responsible for wrongs do not get away, a society instils belief in people, in the system. Rhetoric will not cut it. Only displaying that truth and right, not might is right, will have meaning for citizens.