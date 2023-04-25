Citizens need to be proactive about their own safety

Take collective responsibility and action rather than an attitude like let the authorities or somebody else deal with it. Be the changemaker and with that mindset, you can bring about a transformation in small but powerful ways

With the rainy season barely two months away, the BMC has begun work on tackling the mosquito menace, responsible for several monsoon-related ailments.

The municipal body has drawn up a plan to eradicate mosquito-breeding spots in slums, residential buildings, and under-construction sites. A report quoting a BMC personnel stated that guppy fish will be released at 66,959 water spots to reduce mosquito larvae. They are left in stagnant water puddles where mosquitoes breed; the fish then eat the mosquito eggs and larvae, leading to reduced mosquito population. Yet, there is onus on citizens to gear up to tackle the onset of the monsoon that screams caution in so many ways.

Water tanks have to be covered in buildings. Residents have to take onus with people actually pressing the committee or those in charge to cover the tank. Little pools of water in building compounds, witnessed very often, in fact, have to be tackled, too. Within homes, we need to be careful about planters. These need to be emptied out. Water should not be stored in open buckets for long periods of time, even buckets used for mopping have to be emptied and dried quickly. Decorative vases or receptacles must have the water changed frequently and remain dry and empty when not in use.

With so much construction on in the city, at every nook and corner, citizens need to be doubly conscious of their role in being well-armed for the monsoon and mosquito problems. Ordinary people will most probably be unable to control what is happening outside their immediate sphere, but they can do so in their immediate vicinity and arc of influence.

Take collective responsibility and action rather than an attitude like let the authorities or somebody else deal with it. Be the changemaker and with that mindset, you can bring about a transformation in small but powerful ways.