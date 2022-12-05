City with a (non) view

So much of Bombay’s charm and identity lies in its views that define each part of its vibrant, eclectic streetscape. However, this seems to be fast vanishing in the name of development

The Ma Hajiani Dargah in Worli

Back in early 2019, while reporting on the restoration of the Ma Hajiani Dargah in Worli, I was introduced to a panoramic view of the sea unlike anything I had seen till then. Little wonder that it remains one of the obvious entrants that have made it to my treasured diary of favourite heritage-themed stories.

The site was restored by conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, keeping in mind the sensitivity of a place of worship. Post restoration, it was bound to invite more wish-seeking worshippers. I also found it to be a peaceful abode for respite from the city’s madding crowds. Since then, I’ve visited the space on several occasions, and each time, it’s made me fall in love with its sweeping sea-facing views all over again. It is the latter part that is what we Bombaywallahs yearn for and treasure whenever we stumble upon a new vantage spot that offers endless, sweeping vistas of the sea.

But with the Coastal Road Project, we’ve lost out on reels of such stunning frames. And by the time it’s ready, we aren’t even sure how much of that will be restored; the original view, we know, will never be the same for the entire stretch that it will cover. Recently, I managed a dekko of the spectacular soft blue-hued dome of the Dargah from a distance, only to have towering equipment for the same project obstruct the view as I craned my neck outside the kaali-peeli. It remains to be seen if I want to take the flight of steps towards the Dargah. I’d rather let the old frame remain in my head.

Also Read: Think twice before speeding up

Ours was the city where friends would make trips to, simply for the “seaside views” but now, a larger part of the original city seems to have been robbed of these fine picture-postcard views. That’s the problem with so many of our infrastructure projects—we seem to give aesthetics less importance in the overall context.

Closer home, in Mulund, thanks to the Metro line, some of my fellow residents have lost great views of the eastern stretch of SGNP, with its rolling hills, from their apartment balconies. I recall a few friends sighing over how the boast-worthy sights were literally kicked out of their windows.

I, for one, remember halting my auto rickshaw on numerous occasions to walk down the stretch on Lala Devidayal Road, just so I could soak in the vista of the iconic and sprawling Johnson & Johnson lawn in the foreground, as the familiar hillside view lorded over our suburb. Anyone who’s visited Mulund will easily acknowledge this as a memorable sight. It used to be our pride. Not anymore. Right now, it’s a miracle if you can manage to grab a micro view of the frame that I’ve described above, and it might come at the cost of being nearly run over by speeding traffic, thanks to countless barricades and barriers that block most of the traffic signals on LBS Marg that lies below this Metro line.

That’s what these two examples aim to spell out. In both cases, development has changed the character and identity of a place forever. We are not the experts to suggest the best solutions but what one is trying to reiterate here is that when such projects are in the planning stage, are such issues factors even brought to the table, or is it simply about getting the job done? Your guess is as good as mine. Social media is filled with images of the damage that continues to seep into every corner of the city where a new project is set to come up. Unplanned, mindless development is robbing the original aesthetic of the city and its suburbs. How much longer before we look like one of the countless Tier II cities across India where assembly-line streetscapes are emerging at alarming regularity. It’s high time the powers that be sit down with the experts to at least begin a dialogue on how to salvage whatever else is left among the untouched panoramas of our dear city.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 2 Submit Request