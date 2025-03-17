Breaking News
Cleanliness of public infra should be an ongoing process

Updated on: 17 March,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The drive will be conducted between 10 pm and 6 am to minimise disruptions to commuters

Cleanliness of public infra should be an ongoing process

Pic/BMC

The BMC has announced a special cleanliness drive on the Eastern and Western Expressways from today to March 22. The initiative aims to enhance the cleanliness and aesthetics of these arterial roads while ensuring smooth traffic flow, a report stated.


The drive will be conducted between 10 pm and 6 am to minimise disruptions to commuters. It will also extend to connecting roads, bus stops, footpaths, and road dividers along the highways.


The drive is to be carried out in coordination with the Mumbai Traffic Police with traffic diversions and alternative routes arranged if necessary. The cleaning process will involve mechanical sweeping and dust removal using advanced cleaning equipment, along with jetting and pressure washing to clean road surfaces and structures. Maintenance of traffic signs and signals, including repainting and repairs, will also be undertaken.


Garbage will be cleared from bins, underpasses, service roads, and footpaths, while abandoned vehicles obstructing roads and footpaths will be removed. Tree maintenance will be carried out, including trimming and painting of trunks with lime and ochre.

The campaign reflects BMC’s ongoing commitment to improving urban hygiene and infrastructure.

With almost the entire city dug up, pavements broken and unwalkable or simply missing in parts, cleaning up and aesthetics must go along with a full repair of infrastructure.

Good signage, lighting and timely repairs must go along with cleanliness measures. People must play their part in keeping our public roads clean, not make dug roads which are inaccessible or even corners, convenient rubbish dumps. Aesthetics are always welcome but many factors need to come together to enhance the liveability aspect, and make the cleaning truly impactful. 

