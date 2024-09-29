Breaking News
Club culture must thrive for chess champs to emerge

Club culture must thrive for chess champs to emerge

Updated on: 30 September,2024 04:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

There was another noteworthy suggestion—that chess be included as a subject in schools, a regular course that is taught within the syllabus, rather than an after-school option

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s double gold medal win at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary has fired up legions of chess players in the country who are taking inspiration from these young men and women who have taken Indian chess right to the top. 


In an extensive weekend piece, school students who are climbing the chess ladder, coaches associated with the game for years and parents spoke about how pivotal the win has been for the children, and how it should act as a springboard for more chess success.


We are also readying for the Chess League to start in London early October. This is the second season of the League, which is roughly akin to cricket’s Indian Premier League. Overall, it seems to be a good time to be a chess player, aficionado or person connected to the game in any way.


Let us see Mumbai have more chess clubs. While there are chess coaching and avenues for teaching, a Grandmaster has expressed concern that club culture, crucible for producing city chess champs is now not present. Competition, analyses, discussions—he claims—are the lifeline of the game and should be revived in Mumbai.

There was another noteworthy suggestion—that chess be included as a subject in schools, a regular course that is taught within the syllabus, rather than an after-school option.

Most parents stressed that schools were extremely supportive, yet balancing academics and chess was difficult. This could be smoother if chess is an optional subject.
Importantly, our champs must be rewarded for this fine win. When youngsters and parents see financial support and rewards pouring in, then practically speaking, that is the biggest fillip of all.

The Editorial chess news columnists

