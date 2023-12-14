Confiscated vehicles should be secured better

The man whose scooter it was, allegedly stole the scooter out of fear that his family would question him about its absence.

The Mulund Police served a notice to a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing his own two-wheeler from a towing centre. The traffic division towed a two-wheeler from a Bhandup mall, as it was parked in a no-parking zone. Post towing the vehicle, it was locked it and kept it near a junction as per protocol. The two-wheeler owner was charged a fine of Rs 1,800. The scooter went missing a day later.

The man whose scooter it was, allegedly stole the scooter out of fear that his family would question him about its absence.

There must be an understanding about how he has compounded the problem. First, the vehicle must have been towed away for a reason. Then, the person in question himself has escalated matters by going to the junction and stealing the two-wheeler. First a wrong, and now, a theft. One must have broad vision to know that this is exacerbating a situation and consequences can be serious.

It is also important to see that communication channels are kept open with families so that people are not so fearful to talk to members about their vehicle getting towed away. While that is a mistake, it is certainly not reason to be so fearful as to attempt to steal it back.

The larger picture of course, is, that towing vans, personnel now need to secure the area where vehicles are towed to. At times, they are kept at a police station but many a time at certain junctions, too. That area must have sharp CCTV surveillance, and signboards citing action that will be taken if there is any attempt to tamper with or take away these vehicles.

This incident just shows us the danger of people breaching these spaces and moving off with the towed vehicles. Secure the perimeter for preventative action and put safeguards in place, then have mechanisms ready to assist in action in case theft or damage occurs.