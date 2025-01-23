Crackdown on fort encroachments a welcome move

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

The district collectors have been asked to prepare fort-wise lists of encroachments by January 31.

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

In what is welcome news, reports across platforms cited an official stating that CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a crackdown on encroachments at forts across the state, aiming to remove illegal structures by May 31, reported the news agency PTI. The district collectors have been asked to prepare fort-wise lists of encroachments by January 31.


What is heartening is that the CM has said, PTI reported, to ensure a systematic approach, district-level committees under the chairmanship of collectors will be formed, and these will oversee a phased removal of encroachments from February 1 to May 31. He said the government will also set up vigilance committees to prevent future encroachments. In fact, the CM has been quoted as saying that public demand for decisive action had been growing, and the government has responded accordingly.


We need what an impressive, wholistic plan to remove current encroachments at forts in the city, state and national level. This paper has focussed on city forts and highlighted creeping encroachment at these structures, with photographs buttressing the words and showing how encroachment is rife at these monuments.


Our history, heritage and culture must be taken seriously and the importance of preservation cannot be understated. Yet, it is impossible for the ordinary citizen now to try and clean up these sites. It is up to the government to take cognizance and set up committees at different levels to see the plan to fruition.

One is also happy to see that this will be an ongoing effort where the vigilance and action will continue to ensure that encroachments once removed, will not be allowed to come back. Forts are such a vital and aesthetic part of our country and tourist map. Respect for our forts and time for a massive clean up with will and vision.

devendra fadnavis mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

