Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Dadar pool admin members must be on same page
Updated on: 30 March,2024 03:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The communication channels must be kept open, and members too, have a responsibility to be open and listen to the management’s point of view.

The pool is a landmark facility in Dadar

The Shivaji Park swimming pool, an iconic sporting facility that dots the cultural spine of Mumbai, has been shut for some days now.


A report in this paper cited how the BMC-run pool has been undergoing major repairs and a facelift since earlier this month. The pumps have been changed while tiling work is being undertaken. Several members had complained about slippery tiles, which were hazardous and could cause injury if members slipped and fell. It is heartening to see that concerns are being addressed through this work.


While the work is ongoing, there must be a proper framework so that members do not feel shortchanged and channels of communication are kept open. What may be helpful is pool management and a select group of member representatives meeting. The likely opening date of the pool must be clearly communicated. This closes the door on uncertainty and scepticism and is certainly in the right spirit as facts 
are stated upfront.


The communication channels must be kept open, and members too, have a responsibility to be open and listen to the management’s point of view.

While this is on, it is important that pass validity extension is stated officially, so that members are reassured. While members can avail of another facility in the meantime, there are many who cannot make it to other pools, so an extension is needed. While the management has stated that there will be an extension to make up for the lost days, we have to see that this word is kept.

There are so many upsides when management and members are on the same page and work together. Trust is built and there is mutual respect and openness, so that the landmark complex sees  fair and 
transparent administration.

mumbai columnists shivaji park dadar The Editorial mumbai news
