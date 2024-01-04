An official from the police control room said no significant major accidents were reported and fewer drunk driving cases were reported

A nakabandi on the Western Express Highway in Andheri on December 31. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Dip in drunk driving on NYE is heartening x 00:00

It is New Year cheers as a report stated there has been a significant decrease in drunk driving cases compared to previous years. On December 31, 283 drunk driving cases were registered in the city. The figure was 700 in 2019, 615 in 2017 and 567 in 2016. Action was also taken against 1,119 for parking violations, 1,090 for helmetless riding, 310 for jumping signals, 299 for not wearing seatbelts, 107 for riding three-up, and 271 rickshaw and taxi drivers for refusing fare on New Year’s Eve.

An official from the police control room said no significant major accidents were reported and fewer drunk driving cases were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A traffic police officer said that a lot of people preferred hiring drivers for New Year celebrations and the force was relieved that people were following the law.

That, surely, is something to cheer as we gallivant into January. We want to see other road-related incidents such as accidents, rash driving, wrong-side driving come down significantly and statistics that join the downward graph of drunk driving.

The traffic cops could cite these figures in public service advertisements and cite how this should be the pattern right across. A declining graph on other factors means that Mumbai is getting the show on the road, sober style.

Meanwhile, always remember that citizen involvement has played a big part in this. Punitive action is for the police, prevention has to be for the citizen. It was heartening to note persons opting for cabs and not self-driving. The alcohol is one part, sometimes one is very tired and sleepy after pulling an all-nighter, and that can be dangerous for drivers, passengers and pedestrians too. We wish to raise a glass to this dip in figures, with nothing stronger than juice of course. Stay sober to stay on the road, Mumbai.