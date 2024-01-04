Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?

With BMC desperate to hike property tax, citizens demand better roads, footpaths, amenities, and most of all a functioning House
This year’s revenue suffered a setback owing to a 10-month delay in issuing bills. File pic
Key Highlights
- BMC has been trying hard to raise property taxes over the past four years
- residents in towers feel deprived of basic services such as clean roads
- They blame the corporation for spending money on cosmetic changes
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been trying hard to raise property taxes over the past four years in a bid to improve revenue. However, residents in towers feel deprived of basic services such as clean, encroachment-free roads, and footpaths. They blame the corporation for spending money on cosmetic changes.