Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

With BMC desperate to hike property tax, citizens demand better roads, footpaths, amenities, and most of all a functioning House

This year’s revenue suffered a setback owing to a 10-month delay in issuing bills. File pic


Key Highlights

  1. BMC has been trying hard to raise property taxes over the past four years
  2. residents in towers feel deprived of basic services such as clean roads
  3. They blame the corporation for spending money on cosmetic changes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been trying hard to raise property taxes over the past four years in a bid to improve revenue. However, residents in towers feel deprived of basic services such as clean, encroachment-free roads, and footpaths. They blame the corporation for spending money on cosmetic changes.

