Durani’s Mumbai connection ran deep

Recently-departed India all-rounder loved playing local cricket on the club and inter-office circuit which he embellished with flair, grace and sportsmanship

The late Salim Durani at Azad Maidan in 2011. PIC/MID-DAY ARCHIVES

Interestingly, there is divided opinion on Salim Durani’s birthplace. The general belief is that he was born in Kabul. But Durani, in an interview with The Hindu two years before his passing last Sunday, said he had never been to Kabul, and that his family moved to Karachi before he was born. Other publications point to Durani saying that he was born in between Kabul and Karachi, around the Khyber Pass area, “under the open skies.”

Sports writer and historian Gulu Ezekiel has tried his best—especially over the last few days—to convince people that Durani wasn’t born in Kabul.

While it appears that Kabul may continue to be considered as Durani’s birthplace despite his clarification, the fact is that he had a very strong Mumbai connection.

He played inter-school cricket for a few years at Anjuman I Islam and later figured in club and inter-office cricket in this city.

Khar Gymkhana had him on their team sheet in the 1970s and Bharat Kunderan, the youngest brother of ex-Test man Budhi, remembers a fair weather tournament game on that ground. Kunderan told me on Monday: “I was keeping wickets and Salimbhai told me from his position at slip that he was getting bored. I was the captain and he asked me to put him on. I threw him the ball and he promised me he’d finish off the game in our favour. But there was one condition. I would have to treat him to a few beers after the game. Salimbhai ran through the opposition and didn’t miss an opportunity to enjoy his beer. He was a wonderful man.”

Durani was a good friend of Budhi. They made their Test debut in the same 1959-60 game at the Brabourne Stadium. Bharat recalled being excited and proud each time Durani visited their home on Bazargate Street in Mumbai’s Fort area.

Not far away from Bazargate Street is Mumbai Samachar Marg, where former Mumbai club cricketer Suryakant ‘Kanta’ Godbole (brother of ex-first-class player, administrator and coach, Vilas) enjoyed a conversation over a cup of coffee with Durani, just before he travelled to Bangalore to be part of Central Zone’s team that were facing West Zone in the 1971-72 Duleep Trophy final. Godbole was delighted to be invited for that coffee catch-up at Alankar Hotel by his Bank of Baroda colleague Patu Sanghani, a close friend of Durani.

Kanta congratulated Durani on Hanumant Singh-led Central Zone’s final entry and wished him all the best in the tussle against a strong West Zone outfit led by Ajit Wadekar. At the restaurant, Durani expressed supreme confidence about beating West. “Nowadays, my arm touches my ear while I deliver the ball [meaning, he was in good nick]. I will win the title for Central Zone,” he told Kanta.

Within a few days, Durani was walking back to the Central College ground pavilion in Bangalore having taken five of the nine West Zone wickets in a Day One total of 270-9.

Milind Rege, who was unbeaten overnight for a gritty 45, was Durani’s sixth victim the following day, after making 52. West Zone scored 279 and Central replied with 200 all out. Durani claimed three in his opponents’ second innings. After West were restricted to 195 in the second innings, Central were 73-3 at the end of the third day, in pursuit of 275 for victory.

Parthasarathy Sharma was unbeaten on 40 and enhanced his reputation as a future India player when he ended up with 75. Durani smashed his way to 83 and earned Central their memorable title triumph.

A few days later, Durani arrived at the Bank of Baroda office to meet his pal Sanghvi, and Kanta didn’t miss out on an opportunity to congratulate Durani for his masterful performance and for his pre-event confidence.

Meanwhile, Kanta’s brother Vilas told me how he indulged in some banter with Durani during a Kanga League game between his club United Cricketers and Khar Gymkhana: “I told Salimbhai that I will get your wicket today. I was not a regular bowler, but when Salimbhai walked in, I asked our captain Baraskar to give me the ball to bowl my off-spin. Salimbhai hit the ball very hard, only to get a top edge for me to hold on to. The captain said your job is done. I didn’t bowl again in that game and Salimbhai appreciated my effort,” Vilas recalled.

Durani received accolades aplenty for his ability to hit sixes, but Vilas felt his extra cover drives were a treat to watch, even if one was hurting from the sting in his strokeplay.

Among the many splendid innings Durani played for India, he rated his 37 on the final day of the drawn 1972-73 Test against the MCC [England] at Brabourne Stadium as his best because he was battling a groin injury. His six off Derek Underwood gave him immense satisfaction. Ditto a maximum off Charlie Griffith in the 1966-67 Mumbai Test against the West Indian tourists.

Mumbai is also where Durani was pranked by his former captain MAK Pataudi while on commentary duty for the India vs West Indies Test in 1983. Former presenter-commentator Fredun De Vitre’s book Willow Tales has an anecdote from Narottam Puri about how a newspaper did a fun piece on Durani referring to Roger Binny as Rogers Binny. The piece mentioned that Mrs Binny had decided to sue him.

Pataudi told Durani that this may cause him to pay a huge amount in damages and he could even land up in jail. Durani “turned pale” and urged his fellow commentators to support him. He even asked De Vitre, a lawyer by profession, to fight his case.

The laughter that followed, after the bluff was called, was heard by listeners too and Durani would most certainly have sported a smile on realising it was a joke. For the all-rounder, smiles came as freely as runs and wickets.

Keep smiling up there too, Sir.

