During the monsoon, holiday spots could be dangerous

A recent tragedy, where a young travel influencer perished after falling in a 300-feet gorge, near a waterfall in Maharashtra once again throws the perils of picnicking in this season into sharp relief.

This edit space has repeatedly highlighted the dangers of water, slippery rocks, even ankle-high water which may seem deceptively safe, especially in this season. Here, it is important to note that in picnic/trekking season, it is not just important to stay safe at your spot, safety begins from the word go when you start planning your trek/expedition.

Research about the destination, through good Internet sources or experienced friends. The trail to your picnic halt must also be well chosen. It is a good idea to include one or two experienced trekkers/guides on your getaway, though this may not be possible. Flashlights, an alarm of some kind or whistles and sticks to aid you, too, are extremely useful.

Once you get closer to the point, see if there are some locals you can engage with who can highlight certain dangers in the area, if any. If there is a police station/local authority in proximity familiarise yourself with that and their numbers/ or a helpline. Watch out for signage that gives certain instructions or may have a number pasted on it, which may bring help in certain situations.

Most importantly do not peer over sheer drops or wander too close, as you do not know if the soil may be loose. Remember that you are simply unfamiliar with the terrain, so you will not be able to gauge if there is sure footing. Keeping a ‘safe’ distance means standing many feet behind any ledge, edge or drop, not just one or two feet. Stay away from looking down every valley or cliff edge, that is the bottom line.