Encroachment should be nipped right at the bud

Forest department officials demolishing illegal structures

Officials from the Palghar forest department have started removing unauthorised structures built by encroachers on forest land, according to a report in this paper.

The encroachments comprised houses erected in the protected forests of Bapane village and Bilalpada village The forest department officials also demolished an unauthorised cattle shed in the protected forest of Virar and seized the land. Additionally, unauthorised huts in Virar were also removed. An estimated 10,000 sq ft of forest land has been cleared and cases have been registered against the offenders under the Indian Forest Act of 1927.

It is important to ensure the forest land is kept open to maintain ecological balance. We have also witnessed how one or two encroachments often dismissed as a non-event or flippantly, are just the beginning of large-scale takeovers. Before one knows it an entire swathe of homes or even commercial establishments mushroomed in a space, and has spread like wildfire. When encroachment is mammoth and unending then it becomes even more challenging to root out.

The encroachment in one space also emboldens others to try and usurp other open spaces. They notice that nothing can be or nothing is being done to those who have settled on the forest land. This may induce other individuals to encroach elsewhere too. Getting rid of encroachers is a must and the punitive action taken against them must serve as a deterrent for others.

Finally, and ideally, encroachment needs to be stamped out at the root, people should simply not have the opportunity or even intent so strict officials should be, to try and take over or settle into a space illegally. Every effort should be towards that.