Enjoy nature in all her glory, but from a safe distance

This paper’s front page lead report on Tuesday is about compromising safety for selfies at the seashore. Unfortunately, drowning season is here again. Two 35-year-old men lost their lives in a Lonavala lake recently. This was followed by the drowning of a 27 year-old woman in the sea near Bandra Fort.

In the first instance, the duo was picnicking at the hill station with four others at the time of the incident. The youths and a 29-year-old woman friend had decided to enter the lake, as the water looked inviting. Soon, though the trio started struggling. The woman was saved, but unfortunately both men could not be resuscitated.

Balancing on rocks or tetrapods close to water bodies is highly dangerous. These surfaces are extremely slick. One misstep and you can land in the water in a matter of seconds. Just think about slipping on a wet patch on the roads, this is entirely possible, and then think about a surface near a water body.

Do not think that placid waters are safe. There might be currents that are not immediately apparent to you. You do not know the depth of these water bodies. Do you know how to swim in the first place?

Just paddling about is not swimming. However, even the strongest swimmer is no match for a water body and the awesome power it can generate.

We are smack bang in picnic season. Many of these spots are away from crowds and help may not be available. Medical assistance also very difficult to obtain at these sites.

Keep all these factors in mind. The monsoon season means more gusts of wind, powerful currents and high waves. Enjoy the sight, but from a good distance. Revel in the greenery and picture-postcard scenery, but you do not need to go into the water.