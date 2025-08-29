The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along the coastline during idol immersions

This edit space has in the past cautioned worshippers to currents or even just the deceptive force of the water during visarjan through the Ganesh festival. Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along the coastline during idol immersions.

This edit space has in the past cautioned worshippers to currents or even just the deceptive force of the water during visarjan through the Ganesh festival. Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along the coastline during idol immersions.

The BMC chief has directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the possible presence of these marine species during immersions. The civic body said its emergency management department has instructed assistant commissioners to ensure safety arrangements at immersion sites.

According to the fisheries department, the presence of blue button jellyfish and stingrays is common in the sea between August and October, said news reports. People should see that they immerse idols where there are regulations, with lifeguards and civic officials. Advisories say devotees should be fully clothed when entering the water to protect against stings. It is especially important to wear gum boots, which are usually slightly higher than ankle length and encase the foot completely. Your feet are vulnerable in the water, and shielding them is important.

It would be helpful if civic authorities could relay instructions and advice on boards at immersion sites. One does understand that devotees, in their fervour, may not read these; there are chances that people may see these while passing by earlier, and decide to follow them. One can also have personnel announcing these measures over loudspeakers at these sites.

The authorities have stated that medical counters at immersion spots will be stocked with medicines for sting-related emergencies, in any case. But let’s put even more joy into the festival with a respect for rules through these 10 days.