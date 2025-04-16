Breaking News
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Everyone must become a firefighter in their own way

Everyone must become a firefighter in their own way

Updated on: 16 April,2025 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The announcement was made during a solemn tribute programme held at the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on National Fire Service Day on Monday, April 14.

Everyone must become a firefighter in their own way

Everyone must become a firefighter in their own way
The Mumbai Fire Brigade is set to enhance its emergency preparedness with the launch of India’s first modern fire training centre in Mumbai’s western suburb of Kandivli. The announcement was made during a solemn tribute programme held at the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on National Fire Service Day on Monday, April 14.


The focus is on equipping fire brigade personnel with the latest technology. Firefighters’ safety is as critical as that of the citizens, and to that end, the upcoming centre will play a pivotal role in honing their skills and self-protection abilities, a statement said.


Mumbai certainly needs modern firefighting technology and personnel, as it faces huge challenges. Modern firefighting training centres can only mean good things for the city. Personnel trained in the latest firefighting techniques, using top-of-the-line equipment means a more efficient force to deal with fire crises.


Having said that, let every citizen become a firefighter in their own way. By this, one does not mean that they have to fight fires on their own, as that is extremely dangerous. They must become aware of what precautions one can take and how one can respond to a fire, including elementary knowledge like never taking the elevator if there is a fire in a building.

While this may be impossible in the crowded megalopolis, keep access and gangways as clear as possible, try to keep building gates clear and remove objects and storage in building passages. When fire drills are held in offices or in residential societies, do attend instead of laughing them off or playing truant on flimsy pretexts. Keep your home, workplaces and immediate surroundings as fire-compliant as possible. Modernising facilities is for experts, yet we can also take responsibility by mitigating risk and responding adequately.

Fire Mumbai Fire western suburbs kandivli mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

